Guidance note for reporting missing refugee and migrant children in Greece

25 May 2020 – International Missing Children’s Day

• The disappearance of a child must be reported immediately to the competent authority. When a child goes missing, any person who is aware of the case must report the incident of the child’s disappearance without delay at the nearest police station at any time, day or night. In all cases, the submission of the photo of the child is necessary for the investigation when reporting the disappearance; the photo of the child should be recent, if possible (most preferably taken within the last 6 months). A copy of the International Protection Applicant’s card should also be submitted by the reporting person, if available.

• Any information provided to the competent authority for the child is useful and helpful. The reporting person should, where possible, provide information on name of the guardian of the child and provide all possible information relevant to the disappearance of the child, including but not limited to, the following: