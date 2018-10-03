Greece: Wildfires Emergency Plan of Action Operations Update n° 1 (MDRGR003)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Following a hot and windy spell, on 23 July 2018, several wildfires broke out in forests and villages in Greece across the Attica region, primarily in the areas surrounding the capital of Athens. By 24 July noon, 14 fire outbreaks were reported. The two major outbreaks happened in the wider region of Attica. The first fire started on Monday in the Gerania mountains in the west of Attica, in the settlement of Kineta. Dense pine forests were burnt, and flames reached house yards in several other nearby settlements. Soon after, fires started to break out in the regions of Rafina and Marathonas. The village of Mati was the most affected and burnt down almost completely. Fires also broke out in several areas of northern Greece, and on some islands including Crete, however, further away from residential areas with no casualties reported. Extinguishing the fire was very difficult due to the strong winds and the extreme difficulty of access to the areas. areas.

Almost 94 per cent of the cities in Rafina and Marathonas were affected by recent wildfires. On 25 July as the death and injured toll rose, people responded by donating massive amounts of items in kind such as burn creams, clothing, medicines, biscuits etc. to the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) and other humanitarian actors. As of 15 August, the death toll reached 96 people1 . Almost 200 persons were reported to be injured, many of which in critical condition. More than 3,000 houses and homes have been assessed in both Eastern and Western Attica and an estimate of 3,2362 homes withstood various degrees of damage and about one third of them (908 categorized as “red”) was assessed as irreparable.3 Apart from the human casualties there was heavy damage to the electricity and water networks, both of which were significantly disrupted. At time of reporting, restoration works are still ongoing.

Housing needs of fire victims in Marathonas and Rafina were covered. In Nea Makri, people were accommodated in theth summer camps of St. Andrew (95 persons), the Army Officer's Recreation Center (144 persons) and the Centre for the Recreation of Air Force Officers (218 persons), as well as in the Marathonas and Mati hotels4 . In Rafina the fire affected persons were hosted in hotels, homes of relatives and friends as well in newly built blocks of flats. but The borough of Nea Makri and the Municipality of Rafina operated points for distribution of relief donations (food, water, diapers, clothes etc) to the affected people. The in-kind donations were reduced after several relevant announcements by both municipalities. Nevertheless, people continued to bring relief items. The Municipality of Nea Makri was also distributing daily hot meals to the affected population of both municipalities.

According to the General Secretary of Civil Protection, the fires constituted a worst-case scenario due to (1) the highdensity forest in the affected areas, (2) strong winds, and (3) high temperatures. A state of emergency was declared, and assistance from the EU was requested due to the intensity and magnitude of this phenomenon. The Government of Greece began receiving submission of applications for the granting of an exceptional one-off aid in the form of an allowance, to natural persons and businesses affected by the fires on 23 and 24 July 2018. As of 21 August 2018, 4,239 applications have been filed.