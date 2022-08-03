Greece: Wildfires - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation MDRGR004

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Several wildfires broke out in the last couple of weeks in multiple areas in Greece including in the Epirus region (city of Preveza), in the region of Crete (mostly Rethymno), in the North Aegean (Samos) in the Ionian Islands of Corfu and Cephalonia, as well as more recently in Central Greece region (Euboea) and the Attica region (the northern suburbs of Athens, and the wider Athens metropolitan region - Penteli mountain, Gerakas, Anthousa, Pallini including Laurium, and in the Western Attika, Megara/Alepochori). Eastern Macedonia and Thrace region, around Evros (Dadia–Lefkimi–Soufli Forest National Park) and Komotini, but also the Peloponnese region (cities of Patras and Pyrgos) and Lesvos (Vatera and Vrisa) have also been affected. Although some of these fires have been contained, the risk of rekindling remains high due to high winds occurring in many regions this week, according to the Fire Brigade. Considering the scale and the intensity of the wildfires this season and the increased need for the National Society’s interventions in multiple locations, the HRC has requested IFRC’s support to maintain and expand their current response activities but also be better prepared for August which is normally the peak season for wildfire in Greece.

This year confirms the general trend of increased frequency and intensity of wildfires and heatwaves in the country, which is aggravated with effects of climate change. This comes after a very destructive previous year in 2021, where Greece experienced multiple wildfires in conjunction with a historic heatwave for the country (highest temperatures reaching 47.1 °C).

It is expected that 2022 will break new records, according to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), as the European Forest Information System (EFFIS) has registered a 750% increase of blazes in just the first 3 months of compared to the period of 2008 to 2021. Although the causes of above-mentioned fires are currently under investigation, wildfires by authorities, they are usually caused by a combination of different factors. Nonetheless, wildfires are often sparked by human activity, accidental or otherwise, which are exacerbated by climate conditions (a perfect storm of high heat, dry weather, high wind, which are mapped daily by the NOA as illustrated in the map below). Experts widely agree that these climate conditions occur more often due to the increasing impact of climate change.

Below are more details on the affected locations, currently battling with wildfire in Greece and regions where HRC has responded:

Crete – Rethymno

A wildfire broke out on Friday 15 of July, in a semi-mountainous area in the municipality of Agios Vasilios, between the villages of Orne and Krya Vrysi, in Rethymno, Crete. Six villages have been evacuated as a precaution as the flames came within 80 meters of their perimeter. Strong winds were pushing the flames through agricultural land toward the central road leading from Rethymno to Agia Galini.. More than 40 fire engines as well as 3 water-dowsing helicopters have been operating against fires at Orne and at Rodakino, Korakas beach, in the southern part of Agios Vassilios municipality.

Fire fronts were active for 3 days and they were largely contained on the 18th July

Peloponnese - Patra City

A large fire broke out in Kallithea, Achaia near Patra city at noon on 16 of July in a forest area. Firefighting forces (ground and aerial teams) are operating in the wider area. 118 firefighters were operating, with 35 vehicles, while four firefighting airplanes and six helicopters, one of which has taken over aerial coordination, are continuously dumping water from the air. The fire was contained within 3 days.

Attica - Lavrio City

The fire broke out shortly after 11:00 am in Lavrio on 16 of July and more specifically in the Neraki area. 21 firefighters with seven vehicles were working at the scene. The same information states that an informal migrant site located near the site of the fire, was evacuated. The children from the site were immediately taken by the fire brigade to a safe location while the adults were also leaving. In addition, the Greek Arms Industry was evacuated for precautionary reasons, as there was a danger from the fire that has broken out in Lavrio.

Another fire front developed in the area of Markati in Keratea, a town attached to Lavrio municipality. The residents of the areas of Markati, Synterina and Agios Konstantinos were officially asked to evacuate. They have not yet returned to their homes.

Attica – North Athens

A wildfire fuelled by gale-force winds raged in the mountainous region of Penteli near Athens on 19 of July, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least four areas and a hospital.

Heavy clouds of smoke were rising into the sky over Mount Penteli where the fire broke out around 27 km (16 miles) north of central Athens. About 420 firefighters assisted by 85 engines were trying to tame the blaze, which was burning on several fronts by late afternoon. More than 24 helicopters and planes earlier dumped water on the flames but had to halt operations at night for safety reasons. Authorities ordered the evacuation of areas of Drafi, Anthousa, Dioni and Dasamari. Residents in the nearby areas were advised to be prepared for evacuation. One hospital and the National Observatory of Athens were evacuated as a precaution. Traffic was halted on roads leading to Penteli and police were helping residents find their way out of the fire-stricken areas.

Fire also broke out in the suburbs of Gerakas, Anthousa, Pallini and Dioni, as well as on either side of Marathonas Avenue. Scattered blazes were all around the perimeter. According to the government records there has been damage caused in the area, both in terms of environmental and community context.

Evros - East Macedonia and Thrace

On 21 of July, wildfire broke out at the Dadia–Lefkimi–Soufli Forest National Park in Evros. The burned area has exceeded 1700 hectares.

Lesvos

On Saturday 23 of July fire broke out at Vatera and Vrisa, Lesvos causing the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and residents from the beachside of the village. The Hellenic Red Cross local branch in Lesvos has been involved in the response. Alongside them fifty firefighters with nine firefighting aircraft are working to extinguish the blaze with volunteers and military personnel.

The firefighting efforts are ongoing as the fire is hasn’t been yet declared to be contained.