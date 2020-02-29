Greece vows to keep migrants crossing from Turkey out

Athens, Feb. 29 (BNA): Greece has said it is determined to stay vigilant at its border with Turkey and prevent illegal entries into the European Union, as Ankara allowed large numbers of migrants into the border area.

"Throughout the night the security forces have prevented illegal border crossings," Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told Greek news channel Skai on Saturday.

Several arrests have been made of migrants, he added, Deutsche press agency (dpa) reported.

Greece has also stepped up checks in the straits between the Greek islands in the eastern Aegean and the Turkish coast, said Shipping and Island Policy Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis, who is also in charge of the coastguard.

"The Greek borders are also the borders of Europe," he said.

Border police and special units of the riot police used tear gas and stun grenades overnight to prevent migrants from entering Greece via the closed border crossing at Kastanies and Pazarkule.

The situation remained tense on Saturday. Some migrants managed to cross the border river in rubber dinghies, state television reported.

The Greek government convened for a crisis meeting on Saturday morning to discuss the migrant issue.

Ankara said it was being forced to ease border controls for refugees trying to leave Turkey for Europe as more refugees push into Turkey from Syria, displaced by Damascus' steady advances into rebel-held territory in Idlib.

F.K.N.