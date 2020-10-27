Greece Update, Moria Fire Emergency, 23 October 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is supporting the government-led response after a series of fires destroyed the Reception and Identification Centre in Moria (Lesvos) on 8-10 September.

UNHCR has scaled up its support for all asylum-seekers affected and urges for comprehensive and humane solutions to address overcrowding on Greek islands.

BACKGROUND

Leading the response to address the needs of the 12,000 people left homeless overnight after the Moria fires, Greek authorities set up an emergency site to temporarily shelter affected asylum-seekers and refugees.

Despite efforts of the Greek Government, living conditions in the Mavrovouni emergency site near Kara Tepe remain sub-standard, particularly for the most vulnerable residents, including persons with disabilities.

As winter approaches, UNHCR remains concerned that the site is not adequately prepared for more severe weather.

In addition to calling for sustainable interventions to guarantee dignified living conditions in the emergency site, UNHCR continues to advocate for comprehensive solutions, continuous European support and responsibility-sharing.

LATEST IN BRIEF

Efforts to prepare the emergency site for winter are ongoing, but further improvements are required to create appropriate living conditions for the asylum-seekers currently hosted there. According to authorities, the camp hosts approximately 7,700 residents.

Transfers of people from the islands to the mainland continued and became more crucial in the aftermath of the fires, moving some 2,440 of the most vulnerable people out of Lesvos. Among these, as of 19 October, 325 persons were accommodated in UNHCR ESTIA apartments, and 406 unaccompanied children were placed in IOM temporary shelters.

As of 22 October, 1,362 recognized refugees and asylum-seekers, including 321 unaccompanied children, had been relocated from Greece to other European countries.