Greece Update, Moria Fire Emergency, 2 November 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is supporting the government-led response after a series of fires destroyed the Reception and Identification Centre in Moria (Lesvos) on 8-10 September.

UNHCR has scaled up its support for all asylum-seekers affected and urges for comprehensive and humane solutions to address overcrowding on Greek islands.

BACKGROUND

The September fires that ravaged the Moria Reception and Identification Centre left 12,000 people homeless overnight.

The Greek authorities swiftly set up an emergency site to temporarily shelter affected asylum-seekers and refugees.

In addition to calling for sustainable interventions to guarantee dignified living conditions in the Mavrovouni emergency site, UNHCR continues to advocate for comprehensive solutions, continuous European support and responsibility sharing.

LATEST IN BRIEF

Efforts to upgrade the site continued this week, led by Greek authorities. The German Red Cross Society set up an additional 195 tents for accommodation and the first shower units were installed.

As part of further measures to prevent COVID-19 spread countrywide, the authorities currently allow up to 750 people to be outside the site simultaneously, through a token system.

In Samos, a fire broke out in the Vathy RIC in the early morning hours of 2 November.

According to the authorities, there are no injuries, but some 15 tents were burned and between 100 and 150 persons were evacuated. Health organizations were on the spot to offer medical services, thermal blankets and water.

This week, 48 recognized refugees and 18 unaccompanied children were relocated from Greece to Germany.

Relocation offers a much-needed safe and orderly means of guaranteeing the protection of those most at-risk. So far, 1,428 recognized refugees and asylumseekers have been relocated to other European countries. UNHCR is supporting the relocation process with identification, assessment and practical arrangements in coordination with the Greek Asylum Service, EASO, IOM and UNICEF.