Greece, Turkey - Earthquake (GSCP, AFAD, GDACS, media ) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2020)

On Friday 30 October 2020, at 11:51 UTC, a strong earthquake of 7.0M at a depth of 21 km occurred in the Aegean Sea, between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos The earthquake was felt throughout the Aegean region and generated a small-scale tsunami. Greek Civil Protection (GSCP) reports that 30 buildings have collapsed and approximately 150 buildings have been damaged on Samos Island. A few landslides were also reported. Two casualities are reported on Samos due to a collapsed wall. Seven persons are reported to have been injured. National Civil Protection assessment teams, national USAR teams, national EMTs and structural engineers have been sent to Samos as well as the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management. In Turkey, search and rescue activities continue in all cities of the Aegean region and especially in Izmir and Aydin. Moreover, the Turkish Armed Forces have been carrying out search and rescue activities from air. According to first reports, there are approximately 100 damaged and collapsed structures in the vicinity of Izmir. According to Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), 25 persons have died and 831 persons have been injured as a result of the earthquake. Turkey activated the Copernicus Emergency Mapping service.