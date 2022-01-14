Greece
Greece - Severe weather (Greek Civil Protection, EMY, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 January 2022)
- Heavy rainfall, snowfall and strong winds affected mostly central (Thessaly) and northern Greece, resulting in casualties.
- According to media, two persons died near Serres City (Municipality Visaltia, Central Macedonia Region), in an attempt to pass through the rushing waters of a nearby stream, while another fatality occurred in Karditsa City (Thessaly region).
- The Greek Civil Protection reports that preventive evacuations occurred in Farsala and Palama Municipalities (southern Thessaly), due to the overflow of the Kalentzi river.
- Several power outages occurred across some villages in Thessaly Region and Chalkidiki Peninsula (Central Macedonia Region).
- On 14-15 January, drier conditions are forecast over Greece and low temperatures are expected over most of the northern and central Regions of Greece.