Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (September 2018)

Overview

So far in 2018, a total of 23,419 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Syria (29%), Afghanistan (23%) and Iraq (20%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (37%), while 40% are men. Arrivals in September 2018, at 3,960 increased in comparison to August, when 3,197 people arrived on the islands. Arrivals during the first nine months of 2018 are 17% higher than those of the same period in 2017. Lesvos has received more than half (52%) of all new arrivals, during the first 9 months of 2018, followed by Samos (20%), Dodecanese islands (15%), Chios (13%) and Crete (1%).