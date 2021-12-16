Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (October 2021)

Overview

In 2021, a total of 3,131 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (26%),

Somalia (16%), Democratic Republic of Congo (9%) and Palestine (9%). Half of the population are women (20%) and children (30%), while 50% are men.

Arrivals in October, at 752 increased in comparison to September when 125 people had arrived on the islands.

Arrivals during 2021 are decreased by 66% than those in 2020.

Lesvos received the majority (40%) of all new arrivals, during 2021, followed by Dodecanese islands (28%),

Samos (10%), Chios (7%) and other islands (15%).

Demographics

Similar to last year, almost one-third of arrivals in 2021 are children. Of those, 4 out of 10 are below the age of 12. Moreover, 40% of all children were registered upon arrival as unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia. Some 44% of arrivals are men between 18 and 39 years old. Only 2% of arrivals are 50 years old or older.