Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (October 2020)

Overview

In 2020, a total of 9,243 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (36%),

Syria (23%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).

More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (36%), while 41% are men.

Arrivals in October, at 125 decreased in comparison to September when 265 people had arrived on the islands.

Arrivals during 2020 are 80% lower than those in 2019.

Lesvos received the majority (47%) of all new arrivals, during 2020, followed by the Dodecanese islands (21%),

Samos (16%), Chios (12%), other islands (2%) and Crete (2%).