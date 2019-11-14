Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (October 2019)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 45,137 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (37%), Syria (28%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (7%). More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (36%), while 41% are men.

Arrivals in October 2019, at 8,996 decreased in comparison to September when 10,551 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 64% higher than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (43%) of all new arrivals, during 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (25%), Samos (18%) and Chios (14%).