Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (May 2019)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 9,748 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (34%), Syria (15%) and Iraq (12%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (37%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in May 2019, at 2,651 increased in comparison to April, when 1,856 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 14% lower than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (35%) of all new arrivals, during the first five months of 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (31%), Samos (22%) and Chios (13%)