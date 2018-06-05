Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (May 2018)

Overview

So far in 2018, a total of 11,278 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Syria (43%), Iraq (23%) and Afghanistan (11%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (38%), while 38% are men.

Arrivals in May 2018, at 2,916 decreased in comparison to April, when 3,032 people arrived on the islands. Arrivals during the first 5 months of 2018 are 55% higher than those of 2017.

Lesvos, Samos and the Dodecanese islands received 88% of all new arrivals, during the first 5 months of 2018, followed by Chios (12%) and Crete (1%).