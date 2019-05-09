Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (March 2019)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 7,097 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (40%), Syria (13%) and Iraq (13%). More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (38%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in April 2019, at 1,856 decreased in comparison to March, when 1,904 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 15% lower than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (39%) of all new arrivals, during the first three months of 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (28%), Samos (22%) and Chios (11%).