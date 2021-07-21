Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (June 2021)

Overview

In 2021, a total of 1,316 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (45%),

Somalia (24%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%). More than half of the population are women (26%) and children (34%), while 40% are men.

Arrivals in June, at 77 decreased in comparison to May when 158 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2021 are 84% lower than those in 2020.

Lesvos received the majority (83%) of all new arrivals, during 2021, followed by Dodecanese islands (9%), Chios (6%) and Samos (2%).