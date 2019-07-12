12 Jul 2019

Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (June 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (492.74 KB)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 12,870 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (35%), Syria (16%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%). More than half of the population are women (25%) and children (36%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in June 2019, at 3,122 increased in comparison to May, when 2,651 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 6% lower than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (39%) of all new arrivals, during the first six months of 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (29%), Samos (20%) and Chios (12%).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.