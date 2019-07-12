Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (June 2019)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 12,870 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (35%), Syria (16%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%). More than half of the population are women (25%) and children (36%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in June 2019, at 3,122 increased in comparison to May, when 2,651 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 6% lower than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (39%) of all new arrivals, during the first six months of 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (29%), Samos (20%) and Chios (12%).