Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (June 2018)

Overview

So far in 2018, a total of 13,717 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Syria (38%),

Iraq (22%) and Afghanistan (13%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (36%), while 40% are men.

Arrivals in June 2018, at 2,439 decreased in comparison to May, when 2,916 people arrived on the islands. Arrivals during the first six months of 2018 are 48% higher than those of 2017.

Lesvos, Samos and the Dodecanese islands received 87% of all new arrivals, during the first 6 months of 2018, followed by Chios (12%) and Crete (1%).