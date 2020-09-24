Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (July 2020)

Overview

In 2020, a total of 8,400 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (38%), Syria (24%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (11%).

More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (36%), while 40% are men.

Arrivals in July, at 314 increased in comparison to June when 266 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2020 are 53% lower than those in 2019.

Lesvos received almost half (49%) of all new arrivals, during 2020, followed by the Dodecanese islands (20%), Samos (17%), Chios (12%) and other islands (2%).