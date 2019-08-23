Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (July 2019)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 17,842 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (34%), Syria (19%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%). More than half of the population are women (25%) and children (36%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in July 2019, at 4,972 increased in comparison to June, when 3,122 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 10% higher than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (41%) of all new arrivals, during the first seven months of 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (28%), Samos (18%) and Chios (12%).