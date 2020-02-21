Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2020)

Overview

In 2020, a total of 3,136 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (50%), Syria (21%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6%). More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (38%), while 39% are men. Arrivals in January 2020, at 3,136 decreased in comparison to December 2019 when 6,163 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2020 are 69% higher than those in 2019. Lesvos received the majority (59%) of all new arrivals, during 2020, followed by Samos (18%), the Dodecanese islands (18%) and Chios (5%).