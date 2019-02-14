14 Feb 2019

Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (491.35 KB)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 1,851 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (42%), the State of Palestine (18%) and Syria (9%). More than half of the population are women (22%) and children (35%), while 43% are men.

Arrivals in January 2019, at 1,851 decreased in comparison to December, when 2,927 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 23% higher than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (36%) of all new arrivals, during January 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (27%), Samos (19%) and Chios (17%).

