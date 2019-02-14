Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2019)

Overview

So far in 2019, a total of 1,851 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (42%), the State of Palestine (18%) and Syria (9%). More than half of the population are women (22%) and children (35%), while 43% are men.

Arrivals in January 2019, at 1,851 decreased in comparison to December, when 2,927 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 23% higher than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (36%) of all new arrivals, during January 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (27%), Samos (19%) and Chios (17%).