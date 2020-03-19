Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (February 2020)

Overview

In 2020, a total of 5,297 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (45%),

Syria (23%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (7%). More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (37%), while 40% are men. Arrivals in February, at 2,161 decreased in comparison to January when 3,136 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2020 are 59% higher than those in 2019. Lesvos received the majority (47%) of all new arrivals, during 2020, followed by Samos (22%), the Dodecanese islands (20%) and Chios (11%).