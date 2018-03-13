Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (February 2018)

Overview

So far in 2018, a total of 2,889 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Syria (30%), Iraq (29%) and Afghanistan (13%). More than half of the population are women (22%) and children (37%), while 41% are men.

Arrivals in February 2018, at 1,256 decreased in comparison to January, when 1,633 people arrived on the islands. Nevertheless, arrivals during the first 2 months of 2018 are 17% higher than those of 2017. Lesvos, Samos and the Dodecanese islands received 92% of all new arrivals, during January and February 2018, followed by Chios (8%).