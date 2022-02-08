Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (December 2021)

Overview

In 2021, a total of 4,331 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (20%),

Somalia (20%), State of Palestine (15%), Iraq (7%) and Syrian Arab Republic (7%). Almost half of the population are women (19%) and children (29%), while 52% are men.

Arrivals in December, at 623 increased in comparison to November when 577 people had arrived on the islands.

Arrivals during 2021 are decreased by 55% than those in 2020.

Lesvos received the majority (36%) of all new arrivals, during 2021, followed by Dodecanese islands (25%), Chios (12%), Samos (11%) and others (16%).