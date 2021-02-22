Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (December 2020)

In 2020, a total of 9,714 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (35%),

Syria (23%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).

More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (36%), while 41% are men.

Arrivals in December, at 246 slightly increased in comparison to November when 225 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2020 are 84% lower than those in 2019.

Lesvos received the majority (48%) of all new arrivals, during 2020, followed by the Dodecanese islands (21%),

Samos (15%), Chios (12%), other islands (2%) and Crete (2%).