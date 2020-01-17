Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (December 2019)

Overview

In 2019, a total of 59,726 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (40%), Syria (27%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (7%). More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (36%), while 41% are men.

Arrivals in December 2019, at 6,163 decreased in comparison to November when 8,426 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 84% higher than those in 2018.

Lesvos received the majority (45%) of all new arrivals, during 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (23%), Samos (18%) and Chios (14%).