14 Jan 2019

Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (December 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Overview

So far in 2018, a total of 32,494 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (26%), Syria (24%) and Iraq (18%). More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (37%), while 40% are men.

Arrivals in December 2018, at 2,927 increased in comparison to November, when 2,075 people arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2018 are 9% higher than those in 2017.

Lesvos has received nearly half (46%) of all new arrivals, during 2018, followed by Samos (26%), Dodecanese islands (15%), Chios (12%) and Crete (less than 1%).

