Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2022)

Overview

In 2022, a total of 5,216 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from State of Palestine (18%), Afgnanistan (16%), Somalia (15%), Syrian Arab Republic (10%) and Sierra Leone (9%). Almost half of the population are women (18%) and children (30%), while 52% are men.

Arrivals in August, at 1,477 increased in comparison to July when 719 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2022 are inceased by 155% than those in 2021 during the same period.

Dodecanese islands received the majority (31%) of all new arrivals during 2022, followed by Lesvos (26%), Samos (17%), Chios (11%) and other (15%).