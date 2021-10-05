Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2021)

Overview

In 2021, a total of 2,047 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (30%),

Somalia (17%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (12%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (31%), while 46% are men.

Arrivals in August, at 539 increased in comparison to July when 192 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2021 are 77% lower than those in 2020.

Lesvos received the majority (56%) of all new arrivals, during 2021, followed by Dodecanese islands (13%),

Samos (9%) and Chios (7%).