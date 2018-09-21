Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2018)

Overview

So far in 2018, a total of 19,459 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Syria (32%), Iraq (20%) and Afghanistan (19%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (37%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in August 2018, at 3,197 increased in comparison to July, when 2,545 people arrived on the islands. Arrivals during the first eight months of 2018 are 29% higher than those of the same period in 2017.

Lesvos has received more than half (53%) of all new arrivals, during the first 8 months of 2018, followed by Samos (19%), Dodecanese islands (14%), Chios (13%) and Crete (1%).