21 Sep 2018

Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2018)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (478.02 KB)

Overview

So far in 2018, a total of 19,459 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Syria (32%), Iraq (20%) and Afghanistan (19%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (37%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in August 2018, at 3,197 increased in comparison to July, when 2,545 people arrived on the islands. Arrivals during the first eight months of 2018 are 29% higher than those of the same period in 2017.

Lesvos has received more than half (53%) of all new arrivals, during the first 8 months of 2018, followed by Samos (19%), Dodecanese islands (14%), Chios (13%) and Crete (1%).

