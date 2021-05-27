Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (April 2021)

Overview

In 2021, a total of 1,081 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (47%), Somalia (26%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (11%). More than half of the population are women (26%) and children (35%), while 39% are men.

Arrivals in April, at 196, decreased in comparison to March when 421 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2021 are 86% lower than those in 2020.

Lesvos received the majority (88%) of all new arrivals, during 2021, followed by Chios (6%), the Dodecanese islands (5%) and Samos (less than 1%).