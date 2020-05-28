Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (April 2020)

Overview

In 2020, a total of 7,591 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (40%), Syria (25%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (9%). More than half of the population are women (23%) and children (37%), while 40% are men.

Arrivals in April, at 39 decreased in comparison to March when 2,255 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2020 are 7% higher than those in 2019.

Lesvos received the majority (44%) of all new arrivals, during 2020, followed by the Dodecanese islands (22%), Samos (18%), Chios (13%) and other islands (3%).