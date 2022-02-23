Greece: Putting Healthcare in Detention at the forefront

On December 3rd, 2021, the ICRC and the University of Piraeus co-organized a Round Table on the theme: Health Care in Detention, Goals and Challenges.

Over 50 professionals, including representatives from Health Authorities, the Hellenic Police, International Organizations, University Institutions and relevant Ministries participated. The event was aimed at exchanging ideas, practices and proposals that will ensure quality and equivalence of care in detention centres. Important conclusions were drawn for Health Care in Detention as part of Public Health and for the proper management of Health Systems according to national and international standards.

Speakers and panelists included representatives from the Ministry of Health agencies tasked with providing health care in immigration detention centres and in the controlled migration camps on the islands and mainland.

They provided insights into health care in the penitentiary system, the challenges of mental health care, and issues regarding vulnerabilities and detention, including the legal framework. The Immigration Management Division of the Hellenic Police -- which manage the immigration detention centres -- actively participated in the event throughout the day, showing their commitment to the issue of health care in detention.