Greece: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal (MDRGR001) Operations update n° 8

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

In view of the large increase in arrivals of migrants in 2018, as well as the need to keep monitoring the situation and being prepared to respond if the situation deteriorates, and to continue the work on disaster preparedness of the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) to also support this contingency, IFRC is with the Operations update no. 8 extending the timeframe of the Emergency Appeal until December 2018. The recent developments in the migration routes, with an increase of arrivals observed through the land border, has also prompted IFRC to focus in preparedness. These trends require continuous monitoring of the situation and the possibility to coordinate potential movement interventions. In addition, internal issues in HRC have delayed the disaster management (DM) activities, and this extension will allow to further complete the DM activities initially planned in the Emergency Appeal.

The Appeal will continue to run alongside the Country Operational Plan for Greece 2018. The main items kept in the Appeal will be: the work related to building disaster preparedness and NS cash preparedness, and keeping the Country Office operational to fulfill monitoring and coordination tasks.