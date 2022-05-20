Greece: Population Movement 24 Month Operation Update (MDR65003)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update is to report the progress of the implementation of the activities and changing needs on the ground, covering the period from 13 March 2020 until 31 March 2022.

In Greece, during the reporting period, several operational adjustments have been proposed to address additional needs and requests:

• The Mobile Health Unit (MHU) on Lesvos has been strengthened and will continue to operate until the temporary Kara Tepe II Reception and Identification Centre (hereafter, Kara Tepe II Centre, also known as Mavrovouni ) is closed and migrants are transferred to either the newly planned facility in the island or elsewhere (construction of the new facility with accumulated delays, is expected to open at some point during 2022).

• A new MHU started providing primary health services in Ritsona Open Accommodation Site (hereafter, referred to as Site), since the second quarter of 2021, upon the request of the MoMA and soon the HRC developed a full team to cover the increased needs.

• An additional MHU operated in the new Closed Controlled-Access Centre (hereafter, Samos Centre) in Samos Island (from 18th of September to December 2021), upon the request of the Ministry of Migration and Asylum (hereafter, MoMA).

• The MHU operating in Kleidi Site conducted an assessment to consider operating and providing similar services in the Nea Kavala Site, after a request from MoMA. Based on the assessment, the MHU of Kleidi Site provided health services three times a week in the Nea Kavala Site.

• The MHU operating in Nea Malakasa Site since 19th November 2021, stopped its provision of services, as the Site closed down for a few months for renovation work (electrical and sewage infrastructure and installation of containers). According to MoMA, the work is expected to be completed by May 2022.

• The MHU for Urban Athens continues to provide services in Accommodation Sites in Athens and in Unaccompanied Minor (UAM) Centres upon request by both HRC programmes and other agencies working with migrants.

• Long-term support services to migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, are being provided through the MultiFunctional Centres (MFC), accommodation centres for UAM, Educational Health Stations (EHS), and the Accompanied Referrals programme (ACCREF).

• Reinforced preparedness and contingency planning activities were considered to anticipate a humanitarian response in relation to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

• Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and a new wave of refugees arriving to Greece, HRC has been working closely with the MoMA to respond to the needs of the new arrivals, as they arise, including reception, information provision and primary health services. The situation is rapidly changing and the HRC is continuing to monitor the developments and assessing the needs with the support of IFRC.