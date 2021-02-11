Greece: National Child Protection sub-Working Group Terms of Reference

Objectives

Recognizing that the Government of Greece bears the primary responsibility for the protection of all children on its territory, the Child Protection sub-Working Group (CP SWG) strives to ensure a) the prioritisation of children’s protection in the refugee and migrant response (“child protection in humanitarian action”/CPHA), b) effective and predictable interventions to address child protection concerns through improved coordination among related government institutions and agencies, and national and international humanitarian organizations involved in relevant programming, and c) that humanitarian interventions further strengthen Greece’s national child protection system.