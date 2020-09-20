Greece – Mediterranean cyclone IANOS (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 20 September 2020)

The Ionian Sea islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia and Ithaca were badly hit by so called Mediterranean hurricane-like storm (Medicane) Ianos on Friday. Waves off the coast of the western Peloponnese were reported to be 7 m high and winds reaching 100 km/h damaged buildings, uprooted trees, sank sailboats and left thousands along Greece's western coast without power. The cyclone then swept through central Greece, hitting mainly areas around the cities of Karditsa and Farsala in the Thessaly Region. Authorities reported two people had died and at least one was missing. An estimated 5,000 properties were said to have been flooded in the city of Karditsa alone. The Greek fire service rescued almost 1,000 people in the Region. Ioanis struck the greater Athens region of Attica on Saturday, although there were no reports of damage. It headed south Saturday afternoon and affected Arcadia, Leonidio and Argolis in the Peloponnese bringing heavy rainfall and flooding before moved on to the island of Kythera and Crete. The Copernicus Satellite mapping service has been activated for the flooding in Thessaly region. Ioanis has passed Cyclades and Crete and is now located south of Crete.