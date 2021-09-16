Greece IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAAGR001)

CORE QUESTIONS

Q1: Overall Performance:

Context

Year 2021 has been challenging for Greece, not only because of the severe health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the population, but also because the country witnessed one of the most severe lockdowns in Europe (from November 2020 to May 2021). This has resulted in significant economic consequences for a country that was already coping with significant economic challenges following the 2008 economic crash. Like elsewhere in Europe, the Greek economy entered into another deep economic recession in 2020-2021, and this while the economy appeared to be on a modest recovery from its ‘great depression’ of 2010-2016. While the full economic consequences of the pandemic remain to be seen, it is expected that Greece will be in need of additional funding through the Recovery and Resilience Facility of the EU.

Regarding migration trends, and according to official data of the UNHCR (30 July 2021), the total number of arrivals in Greece has reached 4,338, of which 1,498 were by sea and 2,840 by land. According to IFRC data of April 2021, more than 91,945 refugees and migrants remained stranded in Greece, of whom approximately 7,600 in the Aegean islands (Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos), and among them 14% are unaccompanied children.

In response to the increased pressure in recent months towards Greece and at the request of the Greek government for support (under Article 783 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union), the European Commission has launched a new plan to facilitate the relocation of unaccompanied minors from the Greek islands to other EU Member States. On 20 May, by decision of the Minister of Migration and Asylum, new director managers were appointed to the 32 existing temporary accommodation centers in mainland Greece, with a term of one year (and possibility of renewal). This decision, according to an official press release of the Ministry, "contributes to the recovery of the administrative control of the facilities by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, as the administration was exercised, until today, by international and nongovernmental organizations".

Regarding the COVID-19 impact, a third wave affected Greece from late January until May 2021, with the peak hitting the country mid-April (more than 1,800 new cases per day, and average of 76 deaths per day). Despite the resources available and the governmental decision to dedicate all available medical staff to the vaccination campaign, the vaccination process has progressed very gradually since. By 30 June, 45,1% of the population received 1 dose of the vaccine (4,4 Million persons), and out of those, a total of 3,8 Million received the full vaccination (35,3% of the population). The Hellenic Red Cross, with the support of IFRC, has developed a national COVID-19 response plan, focusing on three operational priorities aligned with the IFRC global approach: health, and water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH); addressing the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19; and institutional strengthening and preparedness.