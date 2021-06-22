Greece Highlights: Positive Step for Refugees’ Employment and Integration (May 2021)

In May, Greece established the profession of ‘’cultural mediator’’ through the creation of an official profile by the National Organisation for the Validation of Professional Qualifications of the Ministry of Education. A cultural mediator serves as the bridge between refugees and the host country, its administration, public services and even local communities. This is a positive step for refugees’ employment and may help integration, particularly for the newly recognized refugees.

This development may also facilitate the recruitment of cultural mediators to 47 public services country-wide, including Municipal community centres. The profile describes in detail how any Greek citizen, or foreigner legally residing in Greece and with the right to work can exercise this profession. Requirements include 12-month work experience, 180 hours of vocational training and knowledge of Greek as well as a key language the refugee population.

While great progress has been made in the legislative and policy framework in Greece, robust efforts are still needed to integrate refugees in the country. Currently, asylumseekers and refugees have limited access to opportunities to make their integration in Greece possible in practice. They face difficulties navigating complex, bureaucratic procedures.

They also have limited access to information on how to enrol in Greek language classes, or educational and vocational programmes.