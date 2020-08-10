Greece - Floods (Greek Civil Protection, HNMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2020)

Heavy rains with thunderstorms and strong winds affected Evia Island (Central Greece Region) on 8-9 August, causing flash floods and leading to fatalities and damage.

Media report seven deaths, one missing person, dozens of evacuated people and at least 600 flooded houses. First response units (fire brigade, paramedics, civil protection, police) have been in the area since the beginning of the incident.

For the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over the affected Island.