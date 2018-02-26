Greece: Floods Emergency Plan of Action Operations Update n° 1 DREF n° MDRGR002

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 15 November 2017, the town of Mandra, Megara and Nea Peramos, which are all towns in the West Attica region of Greece (approx. 30 min drive from Athens) were flooded.

Mandra – a town of 13,5001 inhabitants – was the most severely affected, where a wave of water suddenly rushed through the city, killing people, carrying away hundreds of cars, and devastating houses and property.

The majority of the population was affected by the floods. The most immediate impact is the loss of life. A total of 23 deaths have been reported, and 24 injured. Secondly, basements and ground floors of buildings in the city were also seriously impacted; officials estimated 80 per cent of the city area had been affected, except for some located on the hills.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, out of 544 surveyed, 428 buildings were damaged and in need of restorations (specifically 319 houses, 62 business spaces, one public building and 46 warehouses and basements). The water coursed especially through some of the main streets, also laying waste to all the store- and business-fronts in its path. Watermarks were visible at anywhere from 1 to 2.5 metres in height. Some houses were totally, others were partially destroyed, with many basements flooded. All possessions, from clothes, to personal items to household appliances were destroyed.

For the first week, potable water was not available through the municipality's water distribution network. Access to telecommunications and electricity was also initially cut off. Hundreds of crushed vehicles were scattered and blocking the streets. Significantly, the heating system for most people depended on boilers in the basements and were destroyed. With the rains and winter continuing and ongoing, this was a major concern.

Lastly, the psychological impact was substantial. The volunteers who conducted the survey for the assessment ended up providing psychological first aid (PFA) to many of the people who were traumatized by the floods.

Approximately 40 people were hosted in a hotel in the nearby town of Elefsina while the majority of the affected people stayed with relatives living in the town or in Athens. Many people also preferred to stay in their destroyed homes as incidents of looting were reported.

The main needs were related to food, psychosocial support, household appliances, cleaning of the debris and mud from businesses and houses, clothes, medicines, money and potable water. The government stated that indemnifications in the form of EUR 5,000 for households and EUR 8,000 for businesses would be given to the affected population, and this began to be implemented in mid-December.

The floods ended up being the deadliest event in terms of disasters in recent years in Greece.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

The response by the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) was immediate, and at the request of the Greek Civil protection. The focus was on the town of Mandra. The trained volunteer corps of the Samaritans was deployed on the day of the disaster. The vicinity to Athens made it possible to maintain a 24/7 presence for the first 1.5 weeks after the disaster. The Samaritans conducted: patrols (in shifts 24/7), first aid, search and rescue missions, assessment of the situation/damage of households (in cooperation with IFRC through questionnaires), removal of debris, coordination with local authority and civil protection, water distribution, pumping out of water from households and cleaning, emergency electricity provision on the first day through generators, and distribution of food and water to the fire brigades.

As for relief, in support of the Municipality, the HRC has also largely managed the distribution of donated goods from different donors, including private ones. The IFRC contingency stock was also deployed and distributed to the inhabitants of Mandra, based on the assessment of the HRC.

Based on the list of vulnerable people (pre-floods and as a result of the floods) provided by the Municipality of Mandra, the HRC did house-to-house assessments, registering the most affected households for cash-based assistance. The assistance was EUR 400 per household, to meet the most immediate needs pending the government assistance (this cash assistance was not financed through this DREF allocation, however).

Lastly, in view of the psychological impact of the crisis, the HRC deployed PSS teams that gave assistance by visiting households.