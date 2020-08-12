Greece: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) appeal n° MDRGE014

Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 29 July 2020, heavy rain affected RachaLechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti, Guria and Imereti Regions of Georgia, mainly Oni Municipality, Lanchkhuti Municipality, and Kutaisi city. On 3 August 2020, heavy rain affected Lagodekhi Municipality, Kakheti Region as well.

As a result of the heavy rains, several villages in Oni Municipality are isolated from the outside world - infrastructure, such as roads and bridges connecting the villages, riverbank protections, as well as agricultural lands and fruit trees have been destroyed. The rain (approx. 125mm) suddenly started which caused serious damages in the Municipalities.

Through 29-30 July, as well as on 4 August 2020, the Local Government of the affected Municipalities officially approached the Georgia Red Cross Society with the request to support the affected population with the distribution of basic food and hygiene kits. The items will be delivered to the isolated villages by helicopter of the National Authorities.

Besides the damages mentioned above; yards, entrances, basements and first floors of many houses and buildings have been flooded in affected Municipalities. Three houses have been totally destroyed in Lanchkhuti Municipality (Guria Region). All three families were evacuated, and the local Government provided temporary shelter/houses to them.

The Emergency Management Service and all relevant ministries are involved in the liquidation works of the flooding of the rivers in the affected Municipalities.

In total, 948 families (3,170 people) are affected by the disaster in the following municipalities, according to the task force composed for the damage assessment: