Greece - Flash floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2020)

  • Heavy rainfall affected the Crete Island on 10 November 2020, causing damage.

  • Media report, as of 12 November, around 90 rescued or evacuated people, a number of damaged house, several damaged roads, and schools closed across central and northern parts of the island.

  • The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR480) on 11 November, in order to support the damage assessment.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over the island.

