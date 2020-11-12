Greece
Greece - Flash floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2020)
Heavy rainfall affected the Crete Island on 10 November 2020, causing damage.
Media report, as of 12 November, around 90 rescued or evacuated people, a number of damaged house, several damaged roads, and schools closed across central and northern parts of the island.
The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR480) on 11 November, in order to support the damage assessment.
Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over the island.