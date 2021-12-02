Greece + 1 more
Greece: Μentorship Project: Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors
Μentorship Project
Acknowledging the need to support unaccompanied children through various stages of their journey in Greece, from reception to adulthood, the Special Secretariat for the Protection of unaccompanied minors created the “Mentorship” project.
The project is implemented for the first time in Greece by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum. It is led by four former unaccompanied children, who reside in Greece and faced similar difficulties and challenges in the past.
The mentors act as role models for unaccompanied children by providing individualized guidance in every step of their journey; including reception, accommodation, education, ensuring children’s smooth transition to adulthood as well as their integration into the labour market.