Greece: Μentorship Project: Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors

Μentorship Project

Acknowledging the need to support unaccompanied children through various stages of their journey in Greece, from reception to adulthood, the Special Secretariat for the Protection of unaccompanied minors created the “Mentorship” project.

The project is implemented for the first time in Greece by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum. It is led by four former unaccompanied children, who reside in Greece and faced similar difficulties and challenges in the past.