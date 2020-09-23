Greece + 1 more
Greece: Displacement in Lesvos – 22 September 2020
Attachments
Snapshot of the humanitarian situation in Lesvos, Greece
On 9 September fires broke out in three different locations inside the Moria refugee camp, resulting in displacement of all its inhabitants across the island of Lesvos.
Key figures:
As of 21 September, 214 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently self-isolating in the new camp in isolation tents behind barbed wire.
Over 300 people with underlining health conditions require special attention and care.
As of 18 September, 400 portable chemical latrines were installed in the camp. Priority is given to women, but currently, there is no latrine maintenance is provided.