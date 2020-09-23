Greece + 1 more

Greece: Displacement in Lesvos – 22 September 2020

Snapshot of the humanitarian situation in Lesvos, Greece

On 9 September fires broke out in three different locations inside the Moria refugee camp, resulting in displacement of all its inhabitants across the island of Lesvos.

Key figures:

  • As of 21 September, 214 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently self-isolating in the new camp in isolation tents behind barbed wire.

  • Over 300 people with underlining health conditions require special attention and care.

  • As of 18 September, 400 portable chemical latrines were installed in the camp. Priority is given to women, but currently, there is no latrine maintenance is provided.

