Greece Crisis Response Plan 2020

$158,989,033 FUNDING REQUIRED

60,000 PEOPLE TARGETED

IOM Vision

IOM Greece aims to improve the living conditions of migrant and refugee communities in the country through a wide range of activities and is working towards finding sustainable solutions for these vulnerable populations. Special care and attention will be provided to the most vulnerable groups, including unaccompanied migrant children. Planned activities in 2020 include accommodation support, capacity building of local actors, protection, legal counselling, psychosocial support, integration, interpretation services, transportation, access to education and non-formal education services, population mapping, community participation, care and maintenance, and provision of non-food items (NFIs).

Context Analysis

Since 2015, Greece has become one of the main gateways to the European Union for hundreds of thousands of people coming from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. War and political and economic instability in different regions has increased the number of irregular migrants and asylum seekers entering Greece from the eastern sea borders and by land, overcrowding the islands' reception and identification centres (RICs). The number of arrivals has particularly spiked over the last months, with large inflows and very limited outflows from the country. The efforts to decongest the overcrowded reception facilities on the Aegean islands are ongoing but are slow given the limited amount of accommodation available in the mainland. There is an imperative need to reinforce the current accommodation capacities within the emergency reception schemes.

Greek authorities, with the support of IOM and other stakeholders, are making efforts to alleviate human suffering and ensure proper living conditions of the populations by prioritizing decongestion of the reception facilities on the islands and/or other locations. Consequently, it is of crucial importance to maintain and further expand the reception schemes and improve and facilitate site management procedures (including emergency transportation and interpretation) in mainland Greece. Under this framework, it is of utmost importance to cover beneficiaries’ basic needs (such as shelter, food, water and sanitation) and ensure protection assistance is mainstreamed, in order to address vulnerabilities and promote the well-being of beneficiaries.