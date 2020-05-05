Greece – COVID-19/Migration update (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 May 2020)

EUCPM activation

Due to the evolving situation in refugee camps on the Aegean islands and the imperative need to tackle the threat of COVID-19, Greece requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 16 April for accommodation, hygiene and medical material to assure decongestion within the camps and an adequate level of hygiene.

Up to 168 living and 13 ablution containers offered by Austria, shelter and sanitary items from the Czech Republic, 5 medical stations from France and The Netherlands and 9 multi-functional containers from Denmark were all accepted by Greece.