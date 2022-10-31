Greece: Bimonthly bulletin on refugees and migrants (October 2022)

AT A GLANCE

Between 15 March and 27 September 2022, the European Court of Human Rights granted 20 interim measures in a series of cases of refugees and migrants in the Evros region, represented by GCR, ordering the Greek authorities for their immediate rescue. Despite the court rulings, most of the people were pushed back or forcibly expelled to Turkey. Those who were formally arrested and registered report that they had previously experienced pushbacks.

In August, 38 refugees were stranded on an islet in the Evros river for days. No rescue operation was launched by the Greek authorities, who claimed that the refugees were located on Turkish territory. The refugees were formally arrested and registered only after they reported that a f ive-year-old girl died on the islet.

Since 10 August, around 50 people are said to be missing after a migrant boat leaving from southern Turkey and heading to Italy sank in the Aegean Sea, off the Greek island of Rhodes.

An increasing number of migrants on boats sailing from Turkey and Lebanon to Italy disembark on southern Greek islands or coastal areas after several days adrift at sea. Dramatic delays in EU states’ Search and Rescue (SAR) operations demonstrate their disregard of international obligations to rescue victims in the Mediterranean Sea. A 4-year-old Syrian girl died from dehydration, an 8-month pregnant woman lost her child, many were injured and two people went missing after a delayed and inadequate SAR operation in the Maltese SAR zone, off Crete.

An unjustified 25-day movement restriction has been applied to newly arrived asylum seekers in Samos Closed Controlled Access Center.

Construction of a new EU funded closed refugee centre, isolated in a forest area on Lesvos, will proceed despite serious concerns over security and forest fires, residents’ effective access to rights and services, and a lack of procedural safeguards in the border procedure.

Registration of asylum applications resumed via online pre-registration platforms after months of being dysfunctional. No special provisions have been made for those with vulnerabilities.

The Greek Government violently closed Elaionas camp with the involvement of riot police. Newly arrived Yezidi refugees remained homeless and without access to drinking water outside of Serres Camp for days.