Greece and Turkey: Population Movement - Information Bulletin N° 1

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Hellenic Red Cross, the Turkish Red Crescent, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are currently looking at modalities for assistance.

The situation

Since 28 February 2020, many people have travelled towards Turkey’s frontiers in the attempt to cross into the European Union. Neighbouring Greece is currently seeing the greatest number of crossing attempts from Turkey via Edirne in the northwest, as well as via Çanakkale in the southwest on the Aegean Sea. An estimated 10,000-15,000 people wanting to cross to Greece are currently at the borders. The land border in Greece remains closed under heavy control. Recent reports from the Turkish authorities indicate tens of thousands of people on the move towards the Ipsala border gate in Edirne.

In 24 hours from Sunday to Monday (from 1 to 2 March), 977 people had reached the Greek islands in dinghies, most of them on Lesvos but also on Chios, Samos and some of the smaller islands. A total of 16 boats made their way to the Greek shores.

There is increased tension, as local anger and frustration about Greece’ stretched capacities to receive new arrivals boiled over, with some residents gathering in several places, preventing people, including young children and babies, from disembarking from a dinghy that reached a small harbour. Elsewhere on the island, they prevented buses from taking new arrivals to Lesvos massively overcrowded centre of Moria. At the port of Thermi, about 50 people, including several minors, have not been allowed to disembark. Many islanders want the Moria camp, home to nearly 20,000 refugees and migrants, to shut down and its residents to be transferred to the mainland.

For months already, Greece’s reception and asylum system for refugees and migrants has been stretched beyond its capacities. The continuous and increased number of new of arrivals has pushed the existing accommodation and other support services to its limits. In total 115,000 migrants and refugees remain stranded in Greece, of whom around 41,200 are on the islands of Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos.

More than 41,000 people remain stranded in reception centres across five islands which were originally designed for 5,400 people:

• On Samos 6,782 people are staying in a centre designed for 660 while others are in makeshift shelters pitched on surrounding fields on a steep slope.

• Moria camp on Lesvos is hosting 21,752 people inside a facility for 2,800 and others are staying in adjacent olive groves. The camp is known for its poor hygiene conditions and outbreaks of violence. 1

• Reception centres on Chios, Kos, and Leros are also overcrowded. The majority of the residents in the camp are families.

• Children account for a third of the migrant population on the islands, of whom 15 per cent are unaccompanied or separated, 2 and the majority are below the age of twelve.

Thousands of women, men, and children who currently live in small tents are exposed to cold and rain with little or no access to heating, electricity or hot water. Hygiene and sanitation conditions are unsafe. Health problems are on the rise. Despite the dedication of medical professionals and volunteers, many cannot see a doctor as there are simply too few medical staff at the reception centres and local hospitals.

In the past period, the Greek authorities have been looking into possibilities to ease the tensions on the islands, but the capacities and resources overall in Greece are at their limits. Between September 2019 and January 2020, the Greek government transferred 14,750 people from the islands to the mainland, as 36,000 new arrivals crossed the Aegean to Greece from Turkey. Given the situation overall in Greece and the different tensions, the latest initiative by the authorities on the islands have met strong resistance from local communities.

As the situation in Syria is becoming ever more serious and unpredictable, the risk of newer and sudden influxes of people fleeing the conflict zones keeps escalating. Turkey sees increased pressure on its border in Syria with hundreds of thousands of people ready to cross it, taking into account continuing hostilities in Idlib. Turkey remains host to some 4 million refugees within its borders, including nationals from Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan – making it the country with the largest refugee population worldwide. Turkey makes commendable efforts to provide massive humanitarian aid and support to Syrians seeking refuge of which more than 93 per cent of these people are living in urban areas in 20 cities throughout Turkey.